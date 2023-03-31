Search

Pakistan

Pakistani soldier martyred in North Waziristan ambush with terrorists

Web Desk 04:09 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
PESHAWAR — An exchange of firing has taken place between terrorists and Pakistani security forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, after a fierce firefight, Sepoy Irshad Ullah — a 29-year-old resident of District Karak — embraced martyrdom while returning the fire.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

The ISPR further stated Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

