Netizens bash Punjab police for mimicking #PawriHoraiHai

11:35 AM | 23 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – The popularity of "Pawri Horai Hai" reached even cross-border after sending Desi Twitter in a frenzy.

Pakistani showbiz stars, Bollywood actors, athletes, politicians, and even the Indian army recreated the viral meme of Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen who became an overnight social media sensation.

Following the latest trend, Punjab police decided to imitate the ‘Pawri’ trend but it hasn’t exactly panned out the way they probably expected, as netizens bashed the law enforcers over poor law and order situation.

Punjab police shared a post on Twitter which stated, 'Yeh hum hain, yeh humari gaariyian hain aur yeh humara emergency number hai.'

Following the post on the Punjab police page, desi Twitter started bashing the dubious performance of the police, and started to mock and humiliate upon heinous incidents that occurred in the province.

Netizens mentioned that Punjab Police is not made for the Pawri trend as they are ill-suited for the trend.

Here’s some of the reactions to the post of Punjab police.

