Adiala Jail superintendent denies reports of facility withdrawals for Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – The administration of Adiala Jail has denied reports of facilities being withdrawn from PTI founder Imran Khan.
The Superintendent of Adiala Jail stated in a media briefing that Imran Khan has access to all facilities as per the jail manual.
“His security and health are closely monitored, and he receives an English newspaper daily along with books for reading. Exercise equipment and a space for walking are also available,” he added.
The superintendent clarified that separate kitchens are provided for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, and a dedicated staff ensures Imran Khan’s security at all times.
He refuted claims about open drains in Imran Khan’s cell and the presence of rats in Bushra Bibi’s cell.
The superintendent also mentioned that Imran Khan is allowed family, legal, and political meetings twice a week. He is permitted to have visits during court proceedings and has access to television.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.