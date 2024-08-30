Adiala Jail superintendent denies reports of facility withdrawals for Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – The administration of Adiala Jail has denied reports of facilities being withdrawn from PTI founder Imran Khan.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail stated in a media briefing that Imran Khan has access to all facilities as per the jail manual.

“His security and health are closely monitored, and he receives an English newspaper daily along with books for reading. Exercise equipment and a space for walking are also available,” he added.

The superintendent clarified that separate kitchens are provided for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, and a dedicated staff ensures Imran Khan’s security at all times.

He refuted claims about open drains in Imran Khan’s cell and the presence of rats in Bushra Bibi’s cell.

The superintendent also mentioned that Imran Khan is allowed family, legal, and political meetings twice a week. He is permitted to have visits during court proceedings and has access to television.