Pakistan likely to increase natural gas tariff by more than 137 percent

ISLAMABAD – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has filed a petition in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority seeking a whooping increase of 137.62 percent in natural gas tariff.
SNGPL has sought Rs1,715 per mmbtu increase in gas tariff with applicable from July 1, 2023. It has made the request to cover expected revenue shortfall for the financial year of 2023-24.
As the revenue shortfall is estimated at Rs181.516 billion for the financial year 2023-24, it has asked Ogra to increase the tariff to Rs2,961.98 per mmbtu. The existing rate stand at Rs1,246.49 per mmbtu.
The gas supply company has sought an increase of Rs1,246.49 in wake of arrears and Rs56.48 per mmbtu in wake of rupee devaluation.
The regulatory authority will hear the petition on December 11.
Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved Rs3.07 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment.
The authority has made the adjustment for the month of October 2023. The revised prices will be applicable to all consumers except K-Electric and lifeline users.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
