Pakistan likely to increase natural gas tariff by more than 137 percent

09:01 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has filed a petition in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority seeking a whooping increase of 137.62 percent in natural gas tariff. 

SNGPL has sought Rs1,715 per mmbtu increase in gas tariff with applicable from July 1, 2023. It has made the request to cover expected revenue shortfall for the financial year of 2023-24.

As the revenue shortfall is estimated at Rs181.516 billion for the financial year 2023-24, it has asked Ogra to increase the tariff to Rs2,961.98 per mmbtu. The existing rate stand at Rs1,246.49 per mmbtu. 

The gas supply company has sought an increase of Rs1,246.49 in wake of arrears and Rs56.48 per mmbtu in wake of rupee devaluation. 

The regulatory authority will hear the petition on December 11.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved Rs3.07 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment.

The authority has made the adjustment for the month of October 2023. The revised prices will be applicable to all consumers except K-Electric and lifeline users. 

OGRA announces a sharp rise in LPG prices

