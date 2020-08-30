Central 10th Muharram procession culminates peacefully in Karachi
Web Desk
09:19 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
Central 10th Muharram procession culminates peacefully in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Karachi's central procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram peacefully culminated at Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar after passing through its traditional routes.

The procession was taken out from Nishtar Park and passed through MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market and Khardar before being culminated at Kharadar's Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

A large number of mourners including men, women, children and old age people offered Zuhren prayer during the procession.

The participants and clerics paid glowing homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. After offering prayer, the participants restarted their procession towards Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah and kept reciting Marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazar Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions.

The special security measures were adopted as all the routes leading to culmination point from Nishtar Park were sealed and movement other than procession participants remained banned.

More than 18000 policemen and a large number of Rangers personnel were deployed for security of the mourners.

According to Spokesman Karachi Police, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the procession by helicopter and he was accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Mustaq Ahmed Mahar.

The cellular service was also remained partially suspended.

Medical camps with doctors, nurses as well as the paramedical staff had been established in a state of readiness throughout the procession route.

Water 'Sabeels' have also been established from where the mourners were provided water.

Fire brigade and other rescue providers remained on a high-alert in case any emergency arises.

In his message, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail appealed mourners to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) during procession and Majalis to prevent Corona.

More From This Category
Pakistan devising strict safety guidelines to ...
10:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong, historic ...
09:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Asim Bajwa to explain about assets in few days, ...
08:48 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Hefty fine imposed on K-Electric for excessive ...
12:04 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Ten secretaries appointed at south Punjab ...
12:02 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
By-election on Senate vacant seat to be held on ...
10:09 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold war to be launched on November 13
10:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr