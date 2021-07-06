Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership, says COAS Bajwa

08:22 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership, says COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of state.

COAS made the remarks while interacting with participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ.

The workshop was attended by large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives, the workshop is aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national / provincial issues and mounting cohesive response.

Army chief said that Balochistan’s peace and prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress. It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability.

Security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan/ Pakistan.

Highlighting internal and external challenges, COAS said that full spectrum threat demands comprehensive national response.

“We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” COAS concluded.

COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, ... 09:14 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, on Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief ...

More From This Category
Pakistan receives another 2 million doses of ...
08:05 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
PM Imran 'will not use protocol, security to ...
06:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to virtually attend CPC Summit today
04:10 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
China interested in investing over $1bn in Gwadar ...
01:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood advises students to stop making ...
12:50 PM | 6 Jul, 2021
Justice Ameer Bhatti takes oath as 51st LHC Chief ...
12:20 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah responds to trolls with new photo in strapless gown
07:35 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr