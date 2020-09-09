AC indicts Zardari, Gillani; declares Nawaz as proclaimed offender in Toshakhana case
Web Desk
10:39 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Accountability court has indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani and declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender in Toshakhana reference today (Wednesday).

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif of getting cars from former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way.

According to NAB prosecutor, Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president that Zardari used for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana and in 2008, Nawaz Sharif got car without any application when he was not holding any public office.

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani appeared in the hearing which was being heard by the accountability court’s judge Asghar Ali.

