Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Afghanistan’s Vice President 

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said it is a matter of relief that Amrullah Saleh remained unharmed.

He said we extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to bereaved families and pray for swift recovery of those wounded.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed and another seven got injured in a blast that targeted Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul today.