CM KP Mahmood calls on PM Imran to discuss development, political issues
Web Desk
02:37 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
CM KP Mahmood calls on PM Imran to discuss development, political issues
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday (today) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss current development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the details, both leaders discussed COVID-19 pandemic and measures to curb the spread of the novel disease. They also discussed matters of mutual interest.

Premier also shares the current political situation with KP Chief Minister.

PDM all set to hold Peshawar rally despite govt ... 11:31 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

PESHAWAR – Pakistan democratic alliance (PDM) is all set to hold a public gathering at Peshawar’s Kabootar ...

More From This Category
CM KP Mahmood calls on PM Imran to discuss ...
02:37 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire ...
01:56 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Pakistan shuts educational institutions again ...
12:56 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
17 areas of Hyderabad put under smart lockdown to ...
11:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
GBA-3 Results: PTI bags another seat in GB ...
10:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
School closure in Pakistan: Final decision to be ...
09:46 AM | 23 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
YouTuber Umar Khan ties the knot
03:15 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr