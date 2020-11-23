CM KP Mahmood calls on PM Imran to discuss development, political issues
ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday (today) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to discuss current development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
وزیراعظم عمران خان سے وزیراعلیٰ خیبر پختونخواہ محمود خان کی ملاقات۔
صوبہ خیبر پختونخواہ میں جاری ترقیاتی منصوبوں، کورونا وباء کی موجودہ صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال۔ pic.twitter.com/RxPEjf7VX6— Govt of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 23, 2020
As per the details, both leaders discussed COVID-19 pandemic and measures to curb the spread of the novel disease. They also discussed matters of mutual interest.
وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI سے وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا @IMMahmoodKhan کی اسلام آباد میں ملاقات
خیبر پختونخوا میں جاری ترقیاتی پروگرام ، مالیاتی امور اور کورونا کی موجودہ صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال.#PMIK #خپل_وزیراعلی #لویہ_پختونخوا#عوام_کی_خیرخواہ ۔ #حکومت_پختونخوا #KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/OI6j66ZKnN— Chief Minister KP (@CMPakhtunkhwa) November 23, 2020
Premier also shares the current political situation with KP Chief Minister.
