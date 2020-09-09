The end of an era: Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end after 14 years

It's official: Keeping Up with the Kardashians has finally come to an end.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to announce that after 14 years and 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is saying bidding farewell to the E! reality series.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family is grateful of "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

She also revealed that the final season "will air early next year in 2021."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," said Kim, 39. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

"With Love and Gratitude, Kim," the beauty mogul concluded.

KUWTK premiered in 2007, when Kim was recognised as Paris Hilton’s assistant and closet organizer.

The iconic series turned the Kardashian-Jenner family into international superstars that own multiple clothing lines, cosmetic giants, apps and ceaseless tabloid interest in their life.

Since the series’ debut, there have been 12 spinoffs at E!: Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

KUWTK returns for season 19 on Sept. 17.

