Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes in Lahore

LAHORE - Bagallery Glam Fest successfully hosted Pakistan’s biggest beauty and fashion exhibition over the course of the weekend, closing on a high note on Sunday at Lahore Expo Center.

The response lived up to what organizers were expecting and the event truly gave visitors a one-of-a-kind, seamless shopping experience.

The highlights of the event were; more than 120,000+ visitors, 1.5Mn+ pictures, stories & videos taken and shared, 500+ brands were available for an amazing shopping experience, 10 fashion shows & 6 makeup classes were attended by the audience, and 500+ influencers & celebrities participated.

Mina Salman, Co-Founder of Bagallery, while addressing the press said that she is delighted to see the turnover of women that came out of their homes to experience the most Instagram event held in Lahore and she is happy with the progress made by Bagallery over the past few years with the support of the team, partners, and customers.

Salman Sattar, CEO of Bagallery expressed his views on the successful event: “This is the second event we have successfully organized this year, it’s part of our strategy to ensure sustainable growth as the beauty and fashion leader in Pakistan. Glam Fest Lahore gave us an opportunity to reach out to new customers in Lahore as we expanded our operations this year in the region.”

More than 120,000 attendees came together to attend the event and enjoyed multiple activities such as fashion shows, influencer meet-ups, celebrity interactions, makeup classes, skin consultations, hairstyling, food stalls, and much more along with a smooth shopping experience thus, making this two-day event a success.