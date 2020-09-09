Afghan Vice President Saleh escapes bomb blast in Kabul 

11:01 AM | 9 Sep, 2020
Afghan Vice President Saleh escapes bomb blast in Kabul 
KABHUL – At least seven people were killed and another seven got injured in a blast that targeted Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul today (Wednesday).

Saleh narrowly escaped the bomb blast occurred on Kabul's Taimani Square. Amrullah Saleh was not harmed, his press office said in a statement on Facebook.

"Afghanistan's enemy once again tried to harm Amrullah Saleh, but... Saleh escaped unharmed," the press office said.

The explosion that targeted Saleh's convoy also injured his bodyguards, claimed an eyewitness.

