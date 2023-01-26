In meeting with US ambassador, PM Shehbaz resolves to deepen economic engagement with Washington

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen economic and trade engagement with the United States.

He expressed the resolve while talking to US Ambassador Donald Blome, who called on him in the federal capital.

The premier reiterated that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding ties with the United States.

Noting the recent momentum in high-level bilateral exchanges, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that structured and broad-based Pakistan-US engagement is critical to advancing both countries’ shared goals in both bilateral and regional domains.

PM Shehbaz thanked the United States for its continued support for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, including at the recently held International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Ambassador Blome said the United States would continue to support Pakistan’s post-flood recovery as well as the Government’s efforts for economic development and reform.