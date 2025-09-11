Pm Shehbaz Hold Key Meeting With Qatari Emir After Israeli Strikes On Doha

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Qatari Emi Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and strongly condemned Israeli attack, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and regional stability.

Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s deep concern over the unprovoked aggression, which contravenes international law. He sheds light on historic and fraternal ties between Islamabad and Doha, reaffirming the two nations stand united in challenging times. He assured Qatar of Pakistan’s full support and expressed condolences for the loss of lives while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Sharif stressed need to halt Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Middle East and called for unity among Muslim Ummah in response to provocations. He also commended Qatar’s constructive role in mediating peace efforts in Gaza, noting that such acts of aggression undermine regional stability and ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives.

He noted that Pakistan, at Qatar’s request, sought an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address recent developments in the Middle East and welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on September 15. Pakistan has agreed to co-sponsor and co-host the summit with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Emir for Qatar’s strong support during India’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan earlier this year.

Qatar Emir thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Doha to demonstrate solidarity, and both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in promoting regional peace, upholding international law, and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.