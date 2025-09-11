Pakistan ready for high-pressure India game, says Head Coach Mike Hesson

DUBAI – Pakistan cricket team head coach Mike Hesson said that matches against India are always a big test, and the team will enter the field with full preparation.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Dubai, Hesson said the Pakistan-India clash will be a new experience for him, as he has only watched their encounters before. He noted that the Indian team is confident, and Pakistan is fully aware of the challenge.

He clarified that the playing XI has not yet been decided and will be finalized after assessing the pitch.

Hesson added that the Dubai wicket is different from Sharjah, with conditions similar to yesterday’s match, and spinners are unlikely to receive as much assistance as in Sharjah.

The head coach further stated that Pakistan has five spinners, with Abrar Ahmed ranked among the best bowlers in the world, while Mohammad Nawaz is also among the top spinners at the international level.