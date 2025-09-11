Monsoon to continue for next 2 to 3 days in Pakistan, says NDMA chief

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, has said that the monsoon will continue for the next 2 to 3 days. He noted that water flow is high at Head Panjnad and Guddu Barrage, but the situation in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers is under control.

Briefing on the flood situation alongside Federal Minister Musadik Malik, the NDMA chairman said the situation in Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab areas is controlled, while rescue operations are ongoing across the country.

He stated that 2.4 million people in Punjab and 150,000 people in Sindh have been moved to safe locations, thanking welfare organizations for their support in relief efforts.

He added that all institutions are working on advance arrangements, crops have suffered severe damage due to floods, and some embankments were breached to reduce water pressure.

According to him, the Punjab government has been provided with 9,000 tents and more than 9,000 tons of ration packages.

Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik further said that from September 16 to 18, rainfall is expected in central Punjab and Azad Kashmir. He stressed the need for joint measures to tackle climate challenges, warning that glaciers are melting rapidly due to rising temperatures.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik said that climate change is reshaping the world, and the Prime Minister has declared a climate emergency to address these challenges, as Pakistan is among the most severely affected countries.

He emphasized the need to begin preparations for the next monsoon season now, appreciating welfare and private organizations for their proactive role.

The minister said that heavy rainfall caused severe destruction in Sialkot and Narowal, while advance measures have been taken in Sindh to deal with floods.

He assured that the government stands with the people of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, stressing that all institutions must work together for a better future for children. He added that 900 people have lost their lives due to floods and rain.