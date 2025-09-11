Global South Leaders discuss Media, Think Tank partnerships in Kunming

KUNMING – 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum opened in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, with around 500 delegates from more than 260 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies and international organizations across 110 countries and regions in attendance.

In opening remarks, Hu Heping, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China’s recently proposed Global Governance Initiative offers valuable guidance for Global South countries to work together in reforming the global governance system. He expressed hope the forum would boost dialogue among media and research institutions and strengthen cooperation in shaping a shared future.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said Xinhua is committed to collaborating with partners to highlight the voices and experiences of Global South nations. He emphasized the need for stronger research efforts, broader exchanges, and effective storytelling to mobilize momentum for shared growth and prosperity.

Khamphan Pheuyavong, member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, called for deeper collaboration in information sharing, personnel training, and communications to better present the narratives of the Global South.

In video message, Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, urged collective efforts to promote sustainability, advance intercultural dialogue, and strengthen integrity in the global information ecosystem.

The forum runs through Tuesday and is co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province.