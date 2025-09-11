Woman puts 15-day-old baby in fridge; baby survives

A 23-year-old mother put her 15-day-old infant son in a refrigerator in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred in Jabbar Colony, where the woman, frustrated with the constantly crying and awake baby, placed him in the fridge and went to sleep in another room.

Later, the grandmother woke up to the child’s cries, rescued him from the fridge, and took him to the hospital. Doctors have confirmed that the baby is now out of danger.

Family members said the mother explained her actions by saying, “The baby was not sleeping, so I put him in the fridge.” Subsequent psychological evaluation revealed that she is suffering from postpartum depression.

Experts say this condition affects mothers after childbirth, causing severe changes in behavior, emotions, and thinking rather than just sadness, negatively impacting the care of both the mother and the baby.