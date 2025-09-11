Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan comes under Egg Attack in England (VIDEO)

LONDON – Singer Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan became target of an unusual attack in England when two individuals threw eggs at him, an incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

In viral clip, a man is seen posing for a snap with Badoo Badi singer and invites another one to join. In no time, a third person runs up and slammed egg at Chaahat Fateh Ali Khan’s head and before the viral sensation can react, another egg hit him from behind.

چاہت فتح علی خان کو انڈے پڑ گئے انگلینڈ میں یار افسوس آپ کسی سے اختلاف کر سکتے ہو لیکن یہ طریقہ نہیں ٹھیک آپ اس کے گانے نہ سنو 💔 pic.twitter.com/rUwXFHRyAB — Muhammad Moavia (@MoaviaPTI) September 11, 2025

The incident sparked outrage among social media users, who condemned the act as unacceptable. Many commented that while people may have differing opinions about the singer, resorting to violence is not the right way to express disagreement.

Some suggested that simply choosing not to listen to his music would be a better response. Khan has not publicly commented on the incident.