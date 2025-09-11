Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to field after winning toss against Hong Kong

In the third match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh won the toss against Hong Kong and chose to field.

At the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and invited Hong Kong’s captain to bat first.

Earlier in the tournament, Hong Kong lost their opening group match to Afghanistan by 94 runs.

On the other hand, Bangladesh entered the tournament after winning three consecutive T20 series.

It is worth noting that in the 2014 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh was defeated by Hong Kong, though only two members from that team are part of Hong Kong’s current squad.