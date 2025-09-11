Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal to PKR Open Market – 11 Sept 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:34 am | Sep 11, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows fluctuating trends against major foreign currencies on Thursday in open market.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.4 and sold at Rs282.9, while Euro traded at Rs332 for buying and Rs336 for selling. UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs384 for buying and Rs388 for selling. Among regional currencies, the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs75.4/76.15, and the UAE Dirham at Rs77.15/78.

Other notable rates included the Australian Dollar at Rs185.5/190.5, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.89/1.99. Middle Eastern currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal remained strong at Rs916.9/925.9 and Rs733.9/741.4, respectively.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 282.9
Euro EUR 332 336
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384 388
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.15
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 78
Australian Dollar AUD 184 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.3 756.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.9 925.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand $ NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.9 741.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.25 223.25
Swedish Korona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
