Gold tumbles to Rs384,000 in Pakistan amid global dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in line with a drop in international markets as price of gold per tola fell by Rs4,100, reaching Rs384,000.

As per latest rates, 10-gram gold was sold for Rs329,218, down Rs3,515 while price of tola stayed at Rs3,84 Lac. Previously, gold remained steady at Rs388,100 after hitting a record high on Tuesday.

The international market also saw a dip, with gold trading at $3,618 per ounce, plus a $20 premium, representing a $36 loss. Silver prices in Pakistan also dropped, with the per tola rate decreasing by Rs32 to Rs4,326.

Global gold remained near record highs as softer-than-expected US producer price data raised expectations of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week. Investors are now awaiting US consumer inflation figures, which are expected later in the day.