Donald Blome reaffirms boosting Pak-US trade under Green Alliance framework
KARACHI – US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome reiterated boosting bilateral commerce and investment between Islamabad and Washington under US-Pakistan Green Alliance.
In a statement, the US embassy said the diplomat visited the country’s financial capital Karachi on November 17 and 18 to strengthen the economic partnership and public health cooperation.
During his visit to the southeastern region, the ambassador interacted with representatives of the American Business Council and the Agha Khan University Hospital, and also visited a school for the deaf.
Mr. Blome shared his views on facilitating broad-based, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for Islamabad and Washington.
The visiting dignitary further met with the management of Aga Khan University Hospital where he toured the facilities and learned about their procedures.
In the year 2012, the US Development Finance Corporation provided a $30 million loan to expand Aga Khan’s hospital and healthcare facilities. The US remains committed to expanding healthcare cooperation with Pakistan, the embassy said.
US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, ... 11:49 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome extended his wishes to Men in Green and ...
