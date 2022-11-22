Donald Blome reaffirms boosting Pak-US trade under Green Alliance framework
Web Desk
08:47 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Donald Blome reaffirms boosting Pak-US trade under Green Alliance framework
Source: U.S. Embassy Pakistan/Facebook
Share

KARACHI – US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome reiterated boosting bilateral commerce and investment between Islamabad and Washington under US-Pakistan Green Alliance.

In a statement, the US embassy said the diplomat visited the country’s financial capital Karachi on November 17 and 18 to strengthen the economic partnership and public health cooperation.

During his visit to the southeastern region, the ambassador interacted with representatives of the American Business Council and the Agha Khan University Hospital, and also visited a school for the deaf.

Mr. Blome shared his views on facilitating broad-based, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for Islamabad and Washington.

The visiting dignitary further met with the management of Aga Khan University Hospital where he toured the facilities and learned about their procedures.

In the year 2012, the US Development Finance Corporation provided a $30 million loan to expand Aga Khan’s hospital and healthcare facilities. The US remains committed to expanding healthcare cooperation with Pakistan, the embassy said.

US Ambassador Donald Blome roots for Pakistan, ... 11:49 AM | 13 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome extended his wishes to Men in Green and ...

More From This Category
PM House receives summary for appointment of new ...
10:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
New army chief to be appointed by Nov 26, says ...
09:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
‘No more Jiye Bhutto, but Jiye Awam,’ says ...
10:36 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
PTI will return to power again and need no ...
05:09 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
ECP announces to hold local bodies election in ...
04:05 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival
10:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr