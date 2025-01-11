Quetta Coal Mine explosion leaves four dead, several trapped as rescue efforts underway

QUETTA – Another devastating incident reported from Pakistan’s mineral rich region Balochistan where a deadly explosion at the Sanjdi coal mine left several dead, and several others still trapped.

The incident occurred on Saturday when rescue teams recovered bodies of four miners who had been caught in the blast. A total of 12 workers were in the mine when methane gas build up caused blast.

Local officials confirmed recovery of four bodies but noted that other miners remain stuck in the mine. Rescue efforts, supported by Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Mines Department are ongoing while heavy machinery was deployed to clear the debris.

Mines inspector revealed that passage had been completely blocked by the explosion, and while some progress has been made in reopening the tunnel. Those who are trapped are said to be over 4000 feet below the ground.

Workers families are worries as delays could hampered the survival chances of the trapped miners.

Mining accidents become frequent and deadly occurrence in the region, as safety standards are often neglected. In 204, more than 80 miners lost their lives in over three dozen incidents. As rescue efforts continue, the fate of the remaining miners remains uncertain, with families and local authorities hoping for a successful recovery.