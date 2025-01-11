PIA’s Paris flight ad goes viral for all wrong reasons, triggering 9/11 reactions online

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – Loss-making Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) finally made it to Europe after four years, but a recent advertisement shared by the national flag carrier has everyone talking.

PIA resumption of flights from Islamabad to Paris sparked new controversy online, as the banner shows PIA jet flying directly towards Eiffel Tower, with tricolour French flag in background. The plane vector flying toward Eiffel Tower got unwanted attention while color scheme made its even more ‘dark’.

Besides the unsettling design, the caption, “Paris, we’re coming today,” added fuel to fire, prompting social media users to question whether the ad was intended as a warning.

Social media users raised questions about PIA agency responsible for ad campaign. Many users jokingly speculated that the design suggested Pakistan was “waging a war against France.” Some even shared another ad showing PIA plane heading over the Twin Towers in New York City as netizens linked it with 9/11 tragedy.

Social media users urged PIA to pay closer attention to its design choices moving forward. As controversial ad was likely the result of a design oversight, the incident is a reminder of considering public perception when sharing such posts online.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

