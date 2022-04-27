Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Akshay Kumar’s take on #PawriHoraiHai
The 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend continues to storm the internet with famous showbiz stars, politicians and athletes jumping on the bandwagon with hilarious videos.
Now, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest bigwig to join the “pawri” and needless to say, the Khiladi actor's video is equally entertaining.
"Yeh main hoon, yeh Aanand L Rai hain, aur yeh meri jaadu dikhaane ki chhoti si koshish hai. Aap bhi dekhiye hamari film Atrangi Re jo ab aapke TV pe aa rahi hai kal. ”, captioned Kumar.
Soon after the viral recreation by the Welcome actor reached the Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen, she had a major fan moment and deemed Akshay her “childhood favourite”.
“My childhood favourite Akshay Kumar hopping on the pawri ho rahi hai trend is giving me life,” wrote the Sinf e Aahan actor.
The 19-year-old “pawri” girl shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent. The short video shot by the influencer in the Nathiagali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded on Instagram showed a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by the roadside.
On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.
