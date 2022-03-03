Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
The biggest trend of 2021 that had everyone hooked with Pawri Hori Hai meme, Dananeer Mobeen is back now as she recreated the clip of cute Pashtoon girl with her own twist.
Dananeer Mobeen, the original creator of Pawri trend, is again in news as she re-enacted the Baap Ki Party clip.
Holding a phone while standing in her house, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor said Hi guys, yeh main hun, aur yeh humara baap hai, aur yeh humarey baap ki party horahi hai.
Dananeer filmed a new version of Pawri with a family picture mounted in a room. She shared the video on official Instagram saying ‘the little girl outdone her’.
The social media sensation-turned actor shared the clip days after a girl from Pakistan’s northwestern region jumped on the bandwagon as she shot a clip with her family members.
The picturesque backdrop shows a mountainous region and the girl's father was spotted chopping something while sitting on a mat.
#PawriHoraiHai keeps on getting bigger and better as the fever remain unstoppable despite the fact that Dananeer ...
The rendition amassed millions of views on social media and the improvisation has left the internet rolling with amusement.
