Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
Source: Screengrab
Share

The biggest trend of 2021 that had everyone hooked with Pawri Hori Hai meme, Dananeer Mobeen is back now as she recreated the clip of cute Pashtoon girl with her own twist.

Dananeer Mobeen, the original creator of Pawri trend, is again in news as she re-enacted the Baap Ki Party clip.

Holding a phone while standing in her house, the Sinf-e-Aahan actor said Hi guys, yeh main hun, aur yeh humara baap hai, aur yeh humarey baap ki party horahi hai.

Dananeer filmed a new version of Pawri with a family picture mounted in a room. She shared the video on official Instagram saying ‘the little girl outdone her’.

View this post on Instagram

Shared post on

The social media sensation-turned actor shared the clip days after a girl from Pakistan’s northwestern region jumped on the bandwagon as she shot a clip with her family members.

The picturesque backdrop shows a mountainous region and the girl's father was spotted chopping something while sitting on a mat.

'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai ... 03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022

#PawriHoraiHai keeps on getting bigger and better as the fever remain unstoppable despite the fact that Dananeer ...

The rendition amassed millions of views on social media and the improvisation has left the internet rolling with amusement.

‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen’s first look ... 04:04 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen has been propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the ...

More From This Category
TikTok is not just a short video sharing app ...
08:49 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to revive bilateral ...
08:06 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with ...
08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
KP employees to get 15pc disparity reduction ...
07:32 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Saboor Aly celebrates her birthday with friends ...
07:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes ...
06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr