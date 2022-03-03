World Bank gives nod to use more than $1bn from frozen Afghanistan assets
KABUL – World Bank on Tuesday approved a plan to use more than $1billion from the frozen Afghanistan trust fund to spend on education, agriculture, health, and family programmes.
A statement issued by the US-based international financial institutions said the funds will go to United Nations agencies and international organizations working in the war-torn country to provide a major boost to efforts to ease the country’s worsening humanitarian and economic crises.
The funds will be delivered in the form of grants, to protect vulnerable Afghans, support the delivery of essential basic services, and preserve human capital and key economic and social services besides addressing the need for humanitarian assistance in the future.
World Bank suspended the funds earlier in August 2021 after the Taliban captured Kabul after ousting the western-backed government.
The stern measures from the US and top financial institutions resulted in economic collapse and deepened a humanitarian crisis while Pakistan and other nations called on the US to release frozen funds.
Pakistan asks US to return Afghanistan's assets ... 10:58 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has called for returning Afghanistan’s assets held in the United States (US) to the ...
The global lender said that as a first step, Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) donors will decide on four projects worth about $600m that will support urgent needs in education, health, and agricultural sectors, as well as community livelihoods.
OIC moot: PM Imran warns of biggest man-made ... 12:03 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned of the severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ...
