Daughter of Pakistan's rights minister booked under sedition charges

ISLAMABAD – Law enforcers in the country’s federal capital have lodged a case under sedition charges against the daughter of Pakistan’s human rights minister Imaan Mazari as well as several students who participated in a protest this week.

Reports in local media said Imaan Mazari and Pashtun nationalist politician and lawmaker Mohsin Dawar attended a protest along with Baloch students at National Press Club on March 1.

The agitating students were reportedly baton-charged by cops for allegedly chanting slogans against the state and the country’s armed forces.

Police officials told local news outlets that the participants flocked to protest against the forced disappearance of Baloch students while they chanted provocative slogans against the state institutions.

