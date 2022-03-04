Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2022
08:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 128,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 110,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,199 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.117,974.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Karachi
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Islamabad
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Peshawar
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Quetta
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Sialkot
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Attock
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Gujranwala
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Jehlum
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Multan
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Gujrat
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Nawabshah
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Chakwal
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Hyderabad
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Nowshehra
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Sargodha
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Faisalabad
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
|Mirpur
|PKR 128,700
|PKR 1,699
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- ‘I am Mr McAdams’ – Indian TV host’s on-air rant at wrong ...10:03 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan opt to bat first against Australia09:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- #Pakistan records slight increase with 953 fresh Covid cases in last ...09:04 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:30 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 202208:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Dananeer’s rendition of ‘Baap Ki Party’ goes viral (VIDEO)
10:19 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Mahira Khan makes an elegant style statement with expensive shoes08:24 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly celebrates her birthday with friends and family07:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new video goes viral06:45 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022