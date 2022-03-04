Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2022

08:11 AM | 4 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 128,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 110,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,199 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.117,974.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Karachi PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Islamabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Peshawar PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Quetta PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Sialkot PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Attock PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Gujranwala PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Jehlum PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Multan PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Bahawalpur PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Gujrat PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Nawabshah PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Chakwal PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Hyderabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Nowshehra PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Sargodha PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Faisalabad PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699
Mirpur PKR 128,700 PKR 1,699

