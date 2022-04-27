Watch – TikToker Jannat Mirza saves Shazia Manzoor from falling
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Watch – TikToker Jannat Mirza saves Shazia Manzoor from falling
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her quick wit, humour and unmissable charm. 

This time around, the beautiful social media sensation was spotted promoting her upcoming film Tere Bajre di Rakhi which is all set to be released on Eid ul Fitr. 

However, Mirza and popular singer Shazia Manzoor faced an unpleasant situation. Shazia was about to fall when Janat intervened and saved her.

After avoiding the fall, Shazia stated that she was going to fall even though she is the one who has brought down other powerful people. As soon as the video went viral, netizens claimed that the duo pretty much mimicked Alizeh Shah's ramp fall with Manzoor. 

Shazia Manzoor is a well-known and well-known Punjabi singer. Her singing, particularly in the year 2003, was lauded by the general audience.

Earlier, Shazia was singing on the ramp with Alizay Shah, who was modelling at the moment, and Alizay was about to tumble, but Shazia saved her. This video spread like wildfire on social media. 

TikToker Jannat Mirza’s new video breaks the ... 05:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

TikTok star Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk her dancing video, lip-syncing clips and ...

More From This Category
Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Akshay Kumar’s take ...
03:40 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with ...
03:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Parents should also be taught how to behave with ...
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur
07:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah ...
05:36 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Amar Khan receives backlash over wardrobe choices
04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – TikToker Jannat Mirza saves Shazia Manzoor from falling
04:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr