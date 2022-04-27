Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash
Source: @hareem.shah_official_account (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Hareem Shah seems to be the centre of controversial headlines always, given her burgeoning list of viral videos that wreck storms on the internet.

This time around, Shah posted a controversial video where she can be spotted smoking shisha or flavoured Hookah. 

The couple visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah. Hareem who had been documenting her travel diaries continued her transparency streak and did not shy away from posting a smoking video.

Shah invited massive backlash as netizens highly discouraged her from making such inappropriate action public.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe. 

Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with ... 04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

Pakistan's famous TikToker Hareem Shah has visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah alongside her husband Bilal ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video ...
06:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Watch – TikToker Jannat Mirza saves Shazia ...
04:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen reacts to Akshay Kumar’s take ...
03:40 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with ...
03:10 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Parents should also be taught how to behave with ...
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur
07:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash
04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr