Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash
TikTok star Hareem Shah seems to be the centre of controversial headlines always, given her burgeoning list of viral videos that wreck storms on the internet.
This time around, Shah posted a controversial video where she can be spotted smoking shisha or flavoured Hookah.
The couple visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah. Hareem who had been documenting her travel diaries continued her transparency streak and did not shy away from posting a smoking video.
Shah invited massive backlash as netizens highly discouraged her from making such inappropriate action public.
Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.
