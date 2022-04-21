Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with husband Bilal Shah
Share
Pakistan's famous TikToker Hareem Shah has visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah alongside her husband Bilal Shah.
Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation shared videos and clips of her journey where she can be spotted alongside her husband.
The aforementioned videos show Hareem dressed in a burqa and her husband could be seen in Ahram. She has shared several other clips of the holy site on her social media handle.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the last couple of years, Hajj and Umrah were prohibited due to COVID-19, however, Saudi Arabia has now allowed pilgrims to visit the Holy Kaaba
Hareem Shah lands in hot water as SHC rejects ... 10:27 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has landed in trouble as the Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected the restraining ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Hamza Shahbaz calls for early polls days after being elected as CM ...04:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Did Maryam Nawaz join Imran Khan’s record-breaking Twitter Spaces ...03:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the internet by storm03:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022