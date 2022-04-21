Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with husband Bilal Shah

Pakistan's famous TikToker Hareem Shah has visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah alongside her husband Bilal Shah.

Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation shared videos and clips of her journey where she can be spotted alongside her husband.

The aforementioned videos show Hareem dressed in a burqa and her husband could be seen in Ahram. She has shared several other clips of the holy site on her social media handle.

In the last couple of years, Hajj and Umrah were prohibited due to COVID-19, however, Saudi Arabia has now allowed pilgrims to visit the Holy Kaaba