Nobel Laureate Malala touches down in Pakistan to advocate for Girls’ Education

ISLAMABAD – Education activist Malala Yousafzai has landed to Pakistan to speak on protecting girls’ right to education.

Yousafzai returned to her homeland after more than two years to attend a global summit on girls’ education in capital city Islamabad – in third visit since leaving the country.

She expressed overwhelmed, and was happy to be back in Pakistan to attend conference that brings together representatives from various Muslim-majority nations to discuss the pressing issue of girls’ education, with millions of girls still out of school in many nations.

Malala is set to address the summit, where she plans to shed light on the importance of safeguarding girls’ right to education and holding the Taliban accountable for their actions toward Afghan women and girls.

The country of 242 million is facing its own education crisis, with millions of children still out of school due to poverty, and other social dilemmas.