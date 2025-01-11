Karachi man opens fire to fend off robbers in Viral Video

HYDERABAD – Amid growing lawlessness in Karachi, the country’s largest city and financial hub, people are taking the law into their own hands to protect themselves, as highlighted in a recent viral video.

The incident, captured by CCTV, shows two bikers roaming the streets in what appears to be an attempt to carry out a robbery. The footage reveals that a man, about to exit his car, is confronted by one of the robbers who was sitting on the pillion seat of the bike.

As the robber approaches, the man remains calm, drawing a hand weapon and opening fire. The robber is struck and falls, but despite the injury, he manages to escape with his partner, fleeing the scene on the bike.

Social media users have since lauded the man’s heroic actions, praising his quick thinking and bravery in defending himself against the criminals. The incident has sparked widespread conversation, with many questioning whether such actions should be more widely accepted in a city where citizens increasingly feel vulnerable due to the surge in street crimes.

Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in criminal activity, with over 44,000 incidents reported in the first seven months of 2024. The majority of these crimes involve theft or snatching of motorcycles (31,000 cases), followed by mobile phones (11,800) and cars (1,200).