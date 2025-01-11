Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

From Qatar to Sri Lanka: Check List of countries where Pakistanis can travel without Visa

LAHORE – Pakistani passport continues to remain at the bottom of the recent index shared by Henley Passport Index, but people from South Asian nation can still travel to more than 30 countries without getting visa, or with visa on arrival

Citizens from South Asian nation can now travel to 33 countries without visa or with visa-on-arrival access, amid new opportunities for tourism, business, and other international ventures.

From Barbados, to Maldives, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Qatar, there are thirty three visa-free countries which you can to explore without securing visas. Some of these countries offer opportunities to broaden cultural and business connections worldwide.

Here is the list of visa-free and visa-on-arrival countries in a table with four columns:

Countries
Barbados Djibouti Micronesia Samoa
Burundi Dominica Montserrat Senegal
Cambodia Guinea-Bissau Mozambique Seychelles
Cape Verde Islands Haiti Kenya Sierra Leone
Comoros Islands Maldives Madagascar Somalia
Cook Islands Mauritania Nepal Sri Lanka
Djibouti Micronesia Niue Saint Vincent & Grenadines
Dominica Montserrat Palau Islands Timor-Leste
Guinea-Bissau Mozambique Qatar Trinidad and Tobago
Haiti Kenya Rwanda Tuvalu
Maldives Madagascar Samoa Vanuatu

Despite holding the 103rd global ranking for passport strength, shared with Yemen, this development marks a significant step forward for Pakistani travelers. The government of Pakistan continues to negotiate additional visa agreements, aiming to further enhance global mobility for its citizens.

Pakistani Passport ranks among World’s Weakest with High Visa Rejection rates

