How much will 2025 Private Hajj Packages Cost for Pakistani Pilgrims?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government opened bookings for Hajj 2025 under private scheme, with bookings available till end of January 2024.

For 2025, basic private Hajj packages range from Rs1.1 million to Rs2.15 million, and can be booked through companies following the Service Provision Agreement (SPA). For packages exceeding Rs3 million, approval from the Hajj Policy Formulation Committee is required, with full details needed for the approval process.

Ministry of Religious Affairs announced commencement of Hajj bookings for 2025, with private tour operators now authorized to accept bookings until January 31.

Under new guidelines, any Hajj package priced above Rs30 rupees will require prior approval from the Hajj Formulation Committee. In addition, operators offering high-cost packages must provide data from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This move is part of the Ministry’s efforts to streamline the Hajj process, ensure transparency, and accommodate the increasing demand for private Hajj services.

Officials also clarified that additional services, such as Qurbani and separate rooms, will incur extra charges. A spokesperson for the Ministry confirmed that the Government Hajj Scheme will accommodate only 5,000 pilgrims. Once this quota is filled, the acceptance of applications will be closed immediately.

Applicants are urged to submit their applications as soon as possible due to the limited availability of spots under the Government Hajj Scheme.