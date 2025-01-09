Ministry of Religious Affairs invites applications for 5,000 vacant Hajj seats

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) has announced the opening of applications for 5,000 vacant Hajj seats. The process will commence tomorrow (Friday) and will follow a first-come, first-served policy, according to a statement by ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt.

Application Process and Payment Details

Applicants can submit their forms at designated banks, which will upload the received applications to the official Hajj portal daily. To secure a spot, new applicants are required to deposit an initial amount of Rs. 600,000 as the first two installments. However, opting for additional services such as Qurbani (sacrifice) or private room accommodations will incur extra charges.

The ministry has emphasized that the application process will close as soon as all 5,000 vacant seats are filled.

Spokesperson’s Statement

Speaking about the process, Muhammad Umar Butt assured transparency and efficiency in handling the applications. “We are committed to facilitating pilgrims and ensuring that the process is seamless. Applicants are encouraged to act promptly, as demand for the remaining seats is expected to be high,” he said.

Key Instructions for Pilgrims

Start Date: Applications open on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Applications open on Friday, January 10, 2025. Submission Method: Forms must be submitted at designated banks.

Forms must be submitted at designated banks. Payment: Initial deposit of Rs. 600,000; additional charges for optional services.

Initial deposit of Rs. 600,000; additional charges for optional services. Closing: The application process will halt immediately once the seats are filled.

This announcement marks another step in the government’s efforts to make the sacred journey accessible to as many citizens as possible. Prospective pilgrims are advised to prepare their documentation and funds in advance to avoid missing out on this opportunity.