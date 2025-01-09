Tickets for Pakistan vs West Indies Test series go on sale from Friday

LAHORE – The tickets for the Pakistan vs West Indies two-match Test series will go on sale from 12pm on Friday, 10 January at 11 TCS centres in Multan.

Fans can watch the action free of cost from the First Class (Wasim Akram and Elahi brothers) and General (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) enclosures of the Multan Cricket Stadium throughout the two Test matches from 17-29 January.

For both the Test matches, tickets for the PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq) will be available for sale at just PKR 500. The VIP enclosures, which include Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan stands, will be accessible with PKR 150 tickets.

Premium enclosures (Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas) tickets will be worth PKR 100 for both the Tests.