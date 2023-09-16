Search

Pakistanis express fury with memes on latest petrol price hike

09:48 AM | 16 Sep, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan touched a new high after a massive hike on all petroleum products and now distressed Pakistanis unite online over their shared anguish.

Inflation-weary people use humor to cope with an increasingly difficult situation. Petrol price hit triple century two weeks back, and with a fresh price hike the prices have climbed to Rs331.38 per litre.

The disturbing situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the back-breaking inflation. The announcement also triggered a meme fest on social platforms.

Desi people often deal with difficult situations by sharing hilarious memes, and it’s another repeat as people are using their humor to deal with crises.

Here’s how people reacted to the price hike:

