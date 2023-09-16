Pakistanis express fury with memes on latest petrol price hike

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan touched a new high after a massive hike on all petroleum products and now distressed Pakistanis unite online over their shared anguish.

Inflation-weary people use humor to cope with an increasingly difficult situation. Petrol price hit triple century two weeks back, and with a fresh price hike the prices have climbed to Rs331.38 per litre.

The disturbing situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the back-breaking inflation. The announcement also triggered a meme fest on social platforms.

Desi people often deal with difficult situations by sharing hilarious memes, and it’s another repeat as people are using their humor to deal with crises.

Here’s how people reacted to the price hike:

Situation in Pakistan after New petrol ⛽️ prices ???? pic.twitter.com/AkxTWSVWyh — Kashif Shah (@explorewithshah) September 15, 2023

After knowing new prices of petrol#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/L2TNlJTL3f — Rizwan Lashari (@Rizwan53M) September 16, 2023

One liter petrol in the US is $1.09 and in Pakistan $1.11.

We have beaten the US. — Zulfiqar Ahmed ???? (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) September 15, 2023

Elon Musk after buying 1 liter Petrol in Pakistan#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/98bzujLWRt — ????????????????????????????❤ (@Nabeel_Riax) September 15, 2023

Petrol Price at Rs 100 = Naya Pakistan taunts



Petrol Price at Rs 331 = nothing absolutely nothing could be done about fuel prices https://t.co/JrbFG5SNt1 pic.twitter.com/eqV18gqEXM — Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) September 16, 2023

Pakistanis constant attitude to petrol prices hikes.....???? pic.twitter.com/iHUzgjPYNy — Hijacked pakistan (@MindfulCritique) September 15, 2023

Petrol Rs 331 and diesel Rs 329 per litre



Thank you Bajwa

Thanks PeeDM #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/IyzsjX7bW6 — Sohaib Mohmand (@sohaibmohmand4) September 15, 2023