Pakistanis express fury with memes on latest petrol price hike

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan touched a new high after a massive hike on all petroleum products and now distressed Pakistanis unite online over their shared anguish.
Inflation-weary people use humor to cope with an increasingly difficult situation. Petrol price hit triple century two weeks back, and with a fresh price hike the prices have climbed to Rs331.38 per litre.
The disturbing situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the back-breaking inflation. The announcement also triggered a meme fest on social platforms.
Desi people often deal with difficult situations by sharing hilarious memes, and it’s another repeat as people are using their humor to deal with crises.
Here’s how people reacted to the price hike:
Situation in Pakistan after New petrol ⛽️ prices ???? pic.twitter.com/AkxTWSVWyh— Kashif Shah (@explorewithshah) September 15, 2023
After knowing new prices of petrol#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/L2TNlJTL3f— Rizwan Lashari (@Rizwan53M) September 16, 2023
Nation to handlers and pdm #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/c3axre9GSB— Occupied Pakistani ???????? (@YouthBleedGreen) September 15, 2023
One liter petrol in the US is $1.09 and in Pakistan $1.11.— Zulfiqar Ahmed ???? (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) September 15, 2023
We have beaten the US.
Elon Musk after buying 1 liter Petrol in Pakistan#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/98bzujLWRt— ????????????????????????????❤ (@Nabeel_Riax) September 15, 2023
Petrol Price at Rs 100 = Naya Pakistan taunts— Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) September 16, 2023
Petrol Price at Rs 331 = nothing absolutely nothing could be done about fuel prices https://t.co/JrbFG5SNt1 pic.twitter.com/eqV18gqEXM
Pakistanis constant attitude to petrol prices hikes.....???? pic.twitter.com/iHUzgjPYNy— Hijacked pakistan (@MindfulCritique) September 15, 2023
Petrol Rs 331 and diesel Rs 329 per litre— Sohaib Mohmand (@sohaibmohmand4) September 15, 2023
Thank you Bajwa
Thanks PeeDM #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/IyzsjX7bW6
Me after petrol & diesel prices rises to sky . #PetrolDieselPrice #Pakistan #Balochistan #PakistanEconomicCrisis #Pakistanio pic.twitter.com/HgEhiJKxCq— Nadir Baloch (@NadirBa29890877) September 15, 2023
Frustration of common #Pakistan citizen— Sumit Chaudhary (@SumitDefence) September 7, 2023
The country has reached has reached such a situation.
A man broke his motorcycle in a fit of rage because he couldn't buy petrol.#Pakistan #AsimMunir #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/qEuAiM3IaW
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
