DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gets extension: report

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum’s tenure has been extended and the 3-star general is set to remain as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan (DG-ISI) for one more year, Daily Jang reported.
Investigative journalist Umer Cheema quoting sources within the government claims that military leadership has decided to extend the services of the incumbent spymaster.
The reports surfaced a week after rumours started circulating that Lt General Shahid Imtiaz replaced Gen Anjum as the chief of the top intel agency.
The report said General Nadeem Anjum will serve in the coveted post till order and in this regard, a summary was approved on September 14. He became the third ISI Director General, after Akhtar Abdur Rehman and Shuja Pasha, conferred with an extension to his tenure.
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum took over as ISI chief in November 2021, replacing Faiz Hameed.
Military top officials decided to keep Gen Anjum as ISI chief as the premier intelligence agency played a central role in fight against terrorism while in recent time, it also remained active against curbing smuggling along the Iran and Afghanistan border, and other key tasks.
The incumbent chief of the country’s intelligence agency was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of the Punjab Regiment and has vast experience of command, staff and instructional assignments. He is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district's Gujar Khan.
General Nadeem is a graduate of the Combined Arms Centre, UK; Staff College, Quetta, Advance Staff Course, UK, the NDU, Islamabad, the APCSS, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.
A graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies, also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu. He hailed from PMA’s 78th Long Course, also holds a Master’s degree from the King’s College, London and the National Defence University Pakistan.
The spymaster has been an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy, Staff College and the NDU, Islamabad. He has been commandant of the Staff College, Quetta. He has also been chief of staff of 5 Corps. The last assignment of Gen Nadeem was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. He has also previously remained the IG of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.