Search

PakistanViral

DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gets extension: report

Web Desk
10:05 AM | 16 Sep, 2023
DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gets extension: report
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum’s tenure has been extended and the 3-star general is set to remain as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan (DG-ISI) for one more year, Daily Jang reported.

Investigative journalist Umer Cheema quoting sources within the government claims that military leadership has decided to extend the services of the incumbent spymaster.

The reports surfaced a week after rumours started circulating that Lt General Shahid Imtiaz replaced Gen Anjum as the chief of the top intel agency.

The report said General Nadeem Anjum will serve in the coveted post till order and in this regard, a summary was approved on September 14. He became the third ISI Director General, after Akhtar Abdur Rehman and Shuja Pasha, conferred with an extension to his tenure.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum took over as ISI chief in November 2021, replacing Faiz Hameed.

Military top officials decided to keep Gen Anjum as ISI chief as the premier intelligence agency played a central role in fight against terrorism while in recent time, it also remained active against curbing smuggling along the Iran and Afghanistan border, and other key tasks.

The incumbent chief of the country’s intelligence agency was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of the Punjab Regiment and has vast experience of command, staff and instructional assignments. He is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district's Gujar Khan.

General Nadeem is a graduate of the Combined Arms Centre, UK; Staff College, Quetta, Advance Staff Course, UK, the NDU, Islamabad, the APCSS, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

A graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies, also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu. He hailed from PMA’s 78th Long Course, also holds a Master’s degree from the King’s College, London and the National Defence University Pakistan.

The spymaster has been an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy, Staff College and the NDU, Islamabad. He has been commandant of the Staff College, Quetta. He has also been chief of staff of 5 Corps. The last assignment of Gen Nadeem was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. He has also previously remained the IG of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North).

Social media abuzz with reports about ISI chief's removal

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Noose ready for corrupt Pakistani politicians, officials: Report

10:03 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

TikToker Alishba Anjum's latest video takes internet by storm

07:41 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Judge's wife who tortured child maid Rizwana gets bail

11:47 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Social media abuzz with reports about ISI chief's removal

11:17 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

International flyers to save time as Karachi Airport gets bag ...

09:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Arshad Nadeem becomes first Pakistani to win medal at World Athletics ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan moves IHC to get bail in cipher case

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 16 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 16 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: