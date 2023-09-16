DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gets extension: report

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum’s tenure has been extended and the 3-star general is set to remain as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan (DG-ISI) for one more year, Daily Jang reported.

Investigative journalist Umer Cheema quoting sources within the government claims that military leadership has decided to extend the services of the incumbent spymaster.

The reports surfaced a week after rumours started circulating that Lt General Shahid Imtiaz replaced Gen Anjum as the chief of the top intel agency.

The report said General Nadeem Anjum will serve in the coveted post till order and in this regard, a summary was approved on September 14. He became the third ISI Director General, after Akhtar Abdur Rehman and Shuja Pasha, conferred with an extension to his tenure.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum took over as ISI chief in November 2021, replacing Faiz Hameed.

Military top officials decided to keep Gen Anjum as ISI chief as the premier intelligence agency played a central role in fight against terrorism while in recent time, it also remained active against curbing smuggling along the Iran and Afghanistan border, and other key tasks.

The incumbent chief of the country’s intelligence agency was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of the Punjab Regiment and has vast experience of command, staff and instructional assignments. He is a native of Mohra Sheikhan, Kontrilla, in Rawalpindi district's Gujar Khan.

General Nadeem is a graduate of the Combined Arms Centre, UK; Staff College, Quetta, Advance Staff Course, UK, the NDU, Islamabad, the APCSS, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

A graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies, also holds a degree from the Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu. He hailed from PMA’s 78th Long Course, also holds a Master’s degree from the King’s College, London and the National Defence University Pakistan.

The spymaster has been an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy, Staff College and the NDU, Islamabad. He has been commandant of the Staff College, Quetta. He has also been chief of staff of 5 Corps. The last assignment of Gen Nadeem was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. He has also previously remained the IG of the Balochistan Frontier Corps (North).