Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan soon, confirms caretaker FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has confirmed the official visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is slated to make an imminent visit to South Asian visit.
Jilani during his address at the Youth Ministers Conference of the Commonwealth of Nations, confirmed the upcoming visit of the de facto ruler of the kingdom. MBS is expected to visit Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and other top officials.
Saudi Crown Prince was earlier supposed to visit Pakistan in early September but he skipped the expected stopover in Islamabad, as he concluded his three-day visit to India after attending the G-20 summit.
Foreign Minister also commented on Islamabad's strained ties with India, he however hoped both sides to resolve issues amicably.
Islamabad and Riyadh have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations, which are deeply rooted in religious, economic, and geopolitical factors. The two sides share a strong bond through Islam, as both countries are predominantly Muslim.
Economic cooperation has been a significant aspect of their relationship. Kingdom has been a major source of financial assistance and investment in South Asian nations. Both nations supported each other on diplomatic fronts, such as the Kashmir issue for Pakistan and regional security concerns for Saudi Arabia.
