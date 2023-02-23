Search

Afghan Taliban assure Pakistan of support to deal with TTP amid terror resurgence

Web Desk 09:11 AM | 23 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan delegation led by Defence Minister managed to get another commitment from the Afghan Taliban to deal with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other terror outfits.

Taliban-run government in a war-torn country assured the Pakistani delegation of action against sanctuaries of TTP on its soil as a high-level delegation took up the matter with Kabul. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited the Afghan capital along with DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid and Special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq.

In a statement, Foreign Office said a delegation led by Defence Minister discussed growing TTP and IS-K threats and two sides agreed to take measures to effectively deal with the threat of terrorism.

Reports in local media quoting officials claimed that the outcome of the recent visit was 'positive' as Kabul was receptive to Islamabad’s concerns with regard to the terror outfit.

It further maintained that the Taliban-led government also assured of certain actions against militants including TTP.

The country’s intelligence chief and defence minister visited neighboring Afghanistan in wake of escalated attacks by terror organizations that are taking shelter in Afghanistan.

Besides exchanging views on counter-terrorism measures, both sides agreed to improve bilateral ties in to boost trade. Economic ties, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations come under discussion during the visit.

