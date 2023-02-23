Afghan Taliban assure Pakistan of support to deal with TTP amid terror resurgence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan delegation led by Defence Minister managed to get another commitment from the Afghan Taliban to deal with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and other terror outfits.
Taliban-run government in a war-torn country assured the Pakistani delegation of action against sanctuaries of TTP on its soil as a high-level delegation took up the matter with Kabul. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited the Afghan capital along with DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid and Special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq.
In a statement, Foreign Office said a delegation led by Defence Minister discussed growing TTP and IS-K threats and two sides agreed to take measures to effectively deal with the threat of terrorism.
Reports in local media quoting officials claimed that the outcome of the recent visit was 'positive' as Kabul was receptive to Islamabad’s concerns with regard to the terror outfit.
It further maintained that the Taliban-led government also assured of certain actions against militants including TTP.
The country’s intelligence chief and defence minister visited neighboring Afghanistan in wake of escalated attacks by terror organizations that are taking shelter in Afghanistan.
Besides exchanging views on counter-terrorism measures, both sides agreed to improve bilateral ties in to boost trade. Economic ties, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations come under discussion during the visit.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.9
|265.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.