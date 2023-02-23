Search

Supreme Court takes up suo moto case over polls delay in Punjab, KP today

Web Desk 10:06 AM | 23 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the suo motu case on the delay in holding elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The matter landed in the country’s top court as government and opposition members failed to reach a consensus over the issue that raised several questions.

A larger bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will start hearing the case at 2 pm today to assess eligibility on issuing date on elections, the hot issue that remained in news for quite some time.

On Wednesday, a notification issued by the Supreme Court cited that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has formed a larger bench to hear the case which includes Justice Umar Ata Bandial; Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan; Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah; Justice Munib Akhtar; Justice Yahya Afridi; Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi; Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail; Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar; and Justice Athar Minallah.

