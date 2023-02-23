Six TTP militants gunned down in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT – At least six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat, police said on Thursday.

Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed, in a statement, said that the operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of the Dadiwala police station after security personnel got a tip-off that terrorists were planning an attack on the Abbas police checkpost.

The operation was conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department and police.

“When the security teams reached the terrorists’ hideout, they opened fire at police officials from multiple directions. The police retaliated as well,” the police spokesman said.

Hameed said that when the firing stopped, the police searched the site and found the bodies of six terrorists. “A huge cache of loaded arms, ammunition and grenades were recovered from their possession.”

Four of the slain terrorists were identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah, Mohibullah and Kaleemullah. The identification of two others was underway, the official said.

He added that the terrorists had been declared wanted by the Lakki Marwat police and the CTD for their involvement in attacks on the police.

In November last year, six personnel, including a sub-inspector, were martyred when militants opened fire on a police van travelling to the Abbas police checkpost in Lakki Marwat.

Last month, a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed over 100 people and injured many others.