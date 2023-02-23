Six TTP militants gunned down in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT – At least six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat, police said on Thursday.
Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed, in a statement, said that the operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of the Dadiwala police station after security personnel got a tip-off that terrorists were planning an attack on the Abbas police checkpost.
The operation was conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department and police.
“When the security teams reached the terrorists’ hideout, they opened fire at police officials from multiple directions. The police retaliated as well,” the police spokesman said.
Hameed said that when the firing stopped, the police searched the site and found the bodies of six terrorists. “A huge cache of loaded arms, ammunition and grenades were recovered from their possession.”
Four of the slain terrorists were identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah, Mohibullah and Kaleemullah. The identification of two others was underway, the official said.
He added that the terrorists had been declared wanted by the Lakki Marwat police and the CTD for their involvement in attacks on the police.
In November last year, six personnel, including a sub-inspector, were martyred when militants opened fire on a police van travelling to the Abbas police checkpost in Lakki Marwat.
Last month, a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed over 100 people and injured many others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.9
|265.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
