Search

PakistanTop News

President Alvi approves Rs170bn mini-budget

Web Desk 11:44 AM | 23 Feb, 2023
President Alvi approves Rs170bn mini-budget
Source: Dr.ArifAlvi/Facebook

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 which will bring Rs170 billion in new taxes under stringent conditions to revive the economy.

The Finance Bill commonly known as the mini-budget was passed after a mission of US-based lender visited a crisis hit Pakistan for policy-level talks.

Alvi gave his assent to the bill in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution, which requires the president to pass the bill within 10 days of receiving it. He earlier refused to sign the bill but approved it without much resistance.

Earlier, the lower house of the parliament earlier passed a mini-budget, with some tweaks to it, paving the way to unlock the stalled bailout funds from IMF.

Tax on wedding functions, air tickets proposed as Pakistan unveils 'mini-budget' to revive IMF deal

Meanwhile, a new wave of inflation is set to hit the country of over 220 million after the measures in the finance bill. General Sales Tax has been increased from 17pc to 18pc, while excise duties on luxury items have also been increased.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks Pakistan’s support for UN move

12:40 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Chinese bank approves $700m loan for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

02:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Can President Alvi announce date for elections? ECP to consult AGP, law experts

06:50 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

ECP rejects President Alvi’s announcement of elections date in Punjab, KP

10:32 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Pakistan approves 'mini-budget' to unlock IMF loan tranche

08:42 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

President Alvi announces general elections in Punjab, KP on April 9

05:42 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Khalistan flag raised at Indian Consulate in Brisbane

01:04 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23th February 2023

08:52 AM | 23 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.

Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.

Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-23-2023

Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Karachi PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Islamabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Peshawar PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Quetta PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Sialkot PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Attock PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Gujranwala PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Jehlum PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Multan PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Bahawalpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Gujrat PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Nawabshah PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Chakwal PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Hyderabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Nowshehra PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Sargodha PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Faisalabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150
Mirpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,150

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: