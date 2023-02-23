President Alvi approves Rs170bn mini-budget

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 which will bring Rs170 billion in new taxes under stringent conditions to revive the economy.
The Finance Bill commonly known as the mini-budget was passed after a mission of US-based lender visited a crisis hit Pakistan for policy-level talks.
Alvi gave his assent to the bill in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution, which requires the president to pass the bill within 10 days of receiving it. He earlier refused to sign the bill but approved it without much resistance.
Earlier, the lower house of the parliament earlier passed a mini-budget, with some tweaks to it, paving the way to unlock the stalled bailout funds from IMF.
Meanwhile, a new wave of inflation is set to hit the country of over 220 million after the measures in the finance bill. General Sales Tax has been increased from 17pc to 18pc, while excise duties on luxury items have also been increased.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
