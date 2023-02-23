Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks Pakistan’s support for UN move

ISLAMABAD – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday made a telephonic call to President Dr Arif Alvi and sought Pakistan’s support on the draft resolution being tabled in the UN General Assembly for ending the Ukraine-Russia war.

During the conversation, the president conveyed that Pakistan remained deeply concerned over the conflict in Ukraine, reported Pakistani state media.

He said that Pakistan supported a peaceful solution to the conflict in accordance with the UN Charter. He said that the contents of the draft resolution were being evaluated by the Government of Pakistan.

The two leaders discussed Pakistan-Ukraine political and economic ties, including energy and food security issues facing the developing world in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both the sides emphasised enhancing economic and trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries. President Zelenskyy also extended an invitation to the President of Pakistan to visit Ukraine.