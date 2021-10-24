On UN Day, Pakistan Army reaffirms resolve to peacekeeping missions
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Armed Forces Sunday extended its best wishes to United Nations on its 76th anniversary.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa as saying that, “[The] Pakistan Army has distinguished history of serving humanity for peace.”
DG ISPR’s tweet further added, “Sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace in line with our Founding Father’s vision.”
Pakistan has been engaged in fostering international cooperation between the intergovernmental organization and its member states to combat national and transnational crime, including organized crime, money laundering, and improving the efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems.
The country continues to serve on the frontline of peacekeeping missions in the most troubled regions of the world.
Beginning with Congo in 1960, the South Asian country deployed peacekeepers in virtually every continent.
In the last 6 decades, the country has sent more than 200,000 troops for 46 missions in 28 different countries, consistently making it one of the top contributors.
