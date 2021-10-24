Shahveer Jafry ties the knot with Ayesha Baig in enchanting ceremony

Canadian-based Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry tied the knot with beautiful designer Ayesha Baig in an impressive ceremony.

Needless to say, the bright ceremony was picture perfect as the duo's friends and family danced their hearts out at a fun-filled Mehndi.

All the dance performances by Zaid Ali, Shahveer's brother Sunny and his wife have been winning hearts on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)