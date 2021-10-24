T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets
02:59 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets
DUBAI – Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the 15th Match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to field first. Bangladesh set 172-run target for Sri Lanka to win the important match.  

Sri Lanka chased down the target in the 19th over with five wickets in hand. Charith Asalanka played unbeaten innings of 80 runs.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

